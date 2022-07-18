Floods because Mahankali is angry, says Oracle

Mistakes being committed during pujas, she says at Rangam

Oracle of Ujjaini Mahankali temple Matangi Swarnalatha blessing a devotee outside the temple after making her predictions during the Rangam, a ritual, at the Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple as part of the second day annual Bonalu festivities in Secunderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

“Through the floods, I wanted to send a message that there were mistakes made while performing my pujas,” said Swarnalatha, the oracle of Sri Ujjaini Mahankali on Monday.

She asked the devotees to worship her as per the shastras and not to change her form as in earlier years. “In my sanctum sanctorum perform pujas as per the shastras, but not for the sake of just performing,” she said.

In the 'Rangam' held to mark the conclusion of Secunderabad Mahankali Bonalu on Monday, the Oracle said she was unhappy with the devotees for constantly changing her forms, and not giving her a stable form, and through heavy rains, she had sent a message on how upset she was.

Performers dressed as Mahankali perform after Rangam in Secunderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

“Though there are several mistakes even in performing the pujas, I ignore you as you are my children, and it is my responsibility to keep my children happy and blessed. But, time and again, you are committing mistakes in not performing my pujas wholeheartedly,” she said.

She noted that devotees were performing pujas for their happiness, but not for her happiness.

A caparisoned elephant carrying an image of Goddess Sri Ujjaini Mahankali that was taken out in procession after Rangam at Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

When the priest at the temple assured the Oracle that pujas would be performed as per her orders, the Oracle simply laughed at him.