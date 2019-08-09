Flood warning continues along Godavari

The first flood warning remained in effect all along the banks of the Godavari spanning seven mandals in the district as the water level in the river hovered around 47.3 feet, little over four feet above the first warning mark, at Bhadrachalam on Friday night.

Though heavy rains abated in the catchment areas of the river, the significant inflows from the Taliperu and other tributaries of the river in the upstream led to surge in water level in the river well above the first warning mark of 43 feet at the temple town.

However, the Irrigation Department sources said that the water level is likely to remain static at 47 feet in the next couple of hours.

Meanwhile, the floodwaters reportedly seeped through the outflow sluice gates of the karakatta (flood bank) of the river and drains causing stagnation of water at the Vista complex near the flood bank.

Water also stagnated around the Annadhana Satram in the vicinity of the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in the town posing hardships to the devotees and local residents.

The stagnated floodwater is being pumped out using five 50 hp motor pumps installed at the outflow sluice gates, an Irrigation Department official said.