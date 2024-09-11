Flood victims narrate tales of devastation to Central team

A Central Inter-Ministerial team, headed by Col. K.P. Singh, Adviser (Ops and Communication), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), visited the flood-affected areas of Khammam district on Wednesday to get first-hand information on the extent of damage caused by the recent spell of heavy rains and floods.

The team members assessed the crop losses, damage to roads and bridges in various parts of Tirumalayapalem, Kusumanchi, Khammam rural mandals and Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) limits.

At Rakasi Thanda, one of the worst-affected villages, the flood victims recounted heartrending tales of how the flash floods in Akeru river led to widespread destruction, leaving them in dire straits with their houses damaged, crops perished and their belongings washed away.

Telangana Girijana Sangham district general secretary Bukya Veerabhadram explained to the visiting Central team about the scale of devastation caused by flash floods in Munneru, Akeru and Palair rivers in Khammam district on August 31.

He apprised the Central team of the tragic death of young Agricultural scientist Nunavath Ashwini and her father Mothilal of Karepalli mandal in the flash floods in Mahabubabad district on September 1.

He sought ₹ 1 crore financial assistance to the bereaved tribal family of the deceased young agricultural scientist, immediate measures to provide ₹50,000 interim relief to each flood-affected family and ₹ 1 lakh compensation per acre for crop damages and financial aid to reconstruct damaged houses.

Earlier, the team members watched a photo exhibition on the flood devastation at Bhagathveedu village in Kusumanchi mandal and interacted with local farmers.

Special Chief Secretary, Revenue (Disaster Management), Arvind Kumar, Secretary to Government (Mines & Geology) K Surendra Mohan, Khammam Collector Muzammil Khan, and others accompanied the Central team.