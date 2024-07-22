Flood threat looms over several villages in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district as Godavari continues to swell

As many as 13 villages, including 10 in Dummugudem mandal and three in Charla mandal, are facing flood threat with the Godavari river and its tributaries in spate in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The river continued to flow above the second flood warning level of 48 feet at Bhadrachalam following copious inflows from the upstream reservoirs, mainly the Taliperu project. The water level in the river in the temple town hovered around 49.70 feet at 8 p.m. on Monday.

Flood threat is looming large over several riverside villages in six mandals — Burgampadu, Aswapuram, Pinapaka, Manuguru, Charla and Dummugudem mandals.

The water level in the Godavari is likely to rise and touch the third flood warning level (danger mark) of 53 feet at Bhadrachalam in the next 24 hours, Irrigation Department sources said.

The official machinery has been put on high alert in the Bhadrachalam Agency and people living in flood-prone areas have been asked to move to safer places and nearby relief camps. Arrangements are in place to shift the villagers of Sunnambatti and several habitations located on the river’s floodplains in Dummugudem mandal to a relief camp set up in a nearby village.

District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) personnel have been deployed with inflatable boats and other safety gear in Bhadrachalam to tackle any kind of exigency.

The road link between Bhadrachalam and Venkatapuram in Mulugu district was cut off with a swollen stream submerging a culvert at Kondapuram village. The road block hit the Telangana State Road Transport Bus services between Bhadrachalam and Venkatapuram. A swollen stream snapped the inter-State road connectivity between Telangana and Chhattisgarh as it inundated a culvert at a border village, sources added.

Flood control rooms have already been activated, one in Kothagudem and another in Bhadrachalam, and evacuation plans readied as per the flood manual to prevent loss of life as part of safety measures.

