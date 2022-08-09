Telangana

Flood threat looms large on Bhadrachalam as Godavari rises

A view of Godavari flowing over the danger mark at Bhadrachalam in July. | Photo Credit: file photo
Special Correspondent BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM August 09, 2022 21:31 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 21:31 IST

Flood threat is once again looming large over dozens of riverside villages in Bhadrachalam Agency with the Godavari crossing the first flood warning level of 43 feet and rising steadily at Bhadrachalam owing to copious inflows from the upper reaches of the river. 

Sources said that all the tributaries of the Godavari, including the Pranahita and Indravati, are in spate with heavy rains pounding the upstream areas since Monday.

The water level in the Godavari at the temple town surged up on Tuesday evening and hovered above 44 feet at 7 p.m.

The water level is likely to cross the second warning level of 48 feet and may touch the danger mark of 53 feet in the next 24 hours following heavy inflows from the upper reaches.

It may be recalled that the water level in Godavari recorded its second highest flood level of 71.30 feet at Bhadrachalam on July 16, creating havoc in Bhadrachalam Agency and elsewhere in the tribal majority district last month.

