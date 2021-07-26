Flood threat at Bhadrachalam subsides

The flood threat along the Godavari river course in Bhadrachalam Agency subsided on Sunday after the swollen river receded gradually at Bhadrachalam, where the water level dropped lower than the first flood warning level of 43 feet late in the afternoon.

The first level flood alert was withdrawn by the authorities at 3 p.m. after water level at the temple town receded below the 43-foot mark. However, the higher authorities have instructed the officials concerned to closely monitor the water level in the tributaries of the Godavari and focus on prevention of outbreak of seasonal diseases in the riverside habitations in the Agency mandals.