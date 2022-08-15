Flood receding in Krishna, rising in Godavari

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 15, 2022 21:32 IST

Flood in Godavari Basin is fluctuating, while it is steady in the Krishna Basin with forecast of rise and fall, respectively, for the next four days.

The flood at Medigadda Barrage, located downstream of Kaleshwaram, which was falling till noon on Monday has reached 5.66 lakh cusecs and the level receding to 94.6 metres has started rising again and reached 5.94 lakh cusecs (94.8 metres) by 3 pm. By 6 pm it was at over 6.36 lakh cusecs (95.1 metres) and by 9 pm to over 6.65 lakh cusecs (95.3 metres).

In the downstream, it was rising at Kanthanapally Barrage with Indravathi flowing in severe flood condition at Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh with a trend of rise. The flood at Kanthanapally is forecast to rise up to 11 lakh cusecs by Tuesday morning. As a result, the Central Water Commission (CWC) has forecast severe flood position in Godavari at Bhadrachalam from August 16 to 19.

In the Krishna Basin, flood to all major projects is receding with proportionate reduction in the discharge of flood there. At 6 pm, the discharge of flood at Almatti was 1.6 lakh cusecs, 1.97 lakh cusecs at Narayanpur, 65,000 cusecs at Ujjani and 80,000 cusecs at Tungabhadra in the upstream of Jurala and Srisailam. Jurala was getting a flood of 3.02 lakh cusecs and Srisaialm 3.94 lakh cusecs.

In the downstream, Nagarjunsagar was getting a flood of 3.39 lakh cusecs and Pulichintala 3.04 lakh cusecs. Discharge of heavy flood was continuing from 41, 10 and 26 spillway gates at Jurala, Srisailam and Nagarjunsagar, respectively.

