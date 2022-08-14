Flood recedes below danger level at Medigadda

Heavy flows continue into Krishna Basin projects

Heavy flows continue into Krishna Basin projects

Heavy flood to the Krishna Basin projects in the State is continuing without any let-up, while it is receding in the Godavari Basin with the flood at Medigadda coming down to 6.36 lakh cusecs and the level at little over 95 metres at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The flood level at Bhadrachalam has come down below second warning level of 48 metres. However, the Central Water Commission (CWC) has forecast that flood position in Godavari at Bhadrachalam would be above normal level on Monday and at severe level for the next four days.

In the upstream of Medigadda, the discharge of flood was only about 20,500 cusecs but it is likely to go up to some extent with spillway discharge being taken up again at Sriramsagar. At 9.15 p.m., the spillway discharge there was increased to 16,700 cusecs from 8 crest gates with the authorities maintaining storage of 80/90.3 tmcft. The spillway discharge was resumed around 7 p.m. after stopping it around 11.30 a.m. on Saturday.

An advisory of CWC stated that the IMD had forecast rise in water levels in the Godavari Basin in Adilabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Jagitial, Jayashankar- Bhupalpally, Kumram Bheem-Asifabad, Karimnagar, Mancherial, Mulugu, Hanmakonda and Khammam districts with flood continuing from Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. It has forecast that the current spell of rains is expected to create another wave of flood.

In the Krishna Basin, heavy discharge of flood is continuing at Almatti (2.25 lakh cusecs), Narayanpur (2.14 lakh cusecs), at Tungabhadra (1.07 lakh cusecs), at Ujjani (59,000 cusecs). As a result, Jurala was getting heavy flood of 2.77 lakh cusecs, Srisailam over 3.89 lakh cusecs, Nagarjunasagar 3.30 lakh cusecs with discharge of surplus water going on from the 38, 10 and 26 spillway gates, respectively.

In the downstream, Pulichintala was getting over 3.53 lakh cusecs flood enabling the authorities to discharge a heavy flood towards Prakasam Barrage. Over 142 tmcft of surplus water has already been released towards sea from Prakasam Barrage so far this water year, while it is a whopping 3,145 tmcft Godavari water from Dowlaiswaram Barrage.