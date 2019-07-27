Flood inflows into Almatti raise hopes of water to Jurala

The present spell of rain has increased the prospects of Jurala reservoir getting water from Karnataka and in a development auguring well for the hopes of farmers in the Krishna basin in the two Telugu States, release of flood to Narayanpur from Almatti started on Saturday afternoon.

According to Executive Engineer of Jurala project H.T. Sridhar, they have the information that authorities have started releasing over 25,000 cusecs flood from the spillway and through power generation at Almatti towards Narayanpur dam. “Since both the reservoirs have very little flood cushion now, about 13 tmc ft as on Saturday morning, the prospects of water being discharged from Narayanpur in less than a week, even if the present inflows continue, are very high,” the engineer said expressing hope.

Narayanpur dam

Inflows into Almatti, which slipped to only about 11,600 cusecs on Friday, have started increasing from Friday night and by Saturday afternoon they were in the measure of about 30,000 cusecs. About 700 cusecs of flood was continuing into Jurala due to rains in the catchment areas below Narayanpur dam. With the forecast of good rains through the first week of August, the hopes of revival of kharif crops facing moisture stress have increased in Telangana.

Laxmipur pumphouse

Meanwhile, Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao along with Advisor (Lift Irrigation) to Government K. Penta Reddy, Kaleshwaram project engineers and Director of Transco (Lift Irrigation) J. Suryaprakash Rao visited Laxmipur pump house on Saturday to examine the arrangements for operation of motors there.

They inspected the electrical installations and instructed engineers concerned to ensure power supply to five motors ready for wet run and regular operation. It is stated that a bug in the motor number four was rectified with dry run where it attained the required speed of 214 RPM (revolutions per minute).

According to the project engineers, the water storage in Sundilla barrage stood at 3.74 tmc ft at 8 p.m. on Saturday against its capacity of 8.83 tmc ft. The level was at 125.95 metres against the full reservoir level of 130 metres. Pumping of water from the barrage is likely to be taken up with the level 127 meters. Four motors at Kannepally (Medigadda) pump house and three at Kasipeta (Annaram) were in operation on Saturday.