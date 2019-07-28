Flood from Narayanpur likely to reach Jurala soon

As expected, heavy inflows into Almatti and Narayanpur dams caused by heavy rains in the catchment areas of Krishna river in Karnataka and Maharashtra has made the authorities to begin discharge of flood into the river course through the spillway of Narayanpur on Sunday evening.

According to information received by engineers of Jurala from their counterparts of Narayanpur, the discharge started with 10,000 cusecs around 4 p.m. on Sunday and it was being increased gradually. Water being released from Narayanpur is expected to reach Jurala either late on Tuesday night or early on Wednesday.

Irrigation engineers, quoting the forecast issued by Central Water Commission, stated that flood into Almatti was about 88,300 cusecs on Sunday morning with the trend of further increase in the inflows. Similarly, the inflows into Narayanpur were recorded around 99,000 cusecs in the morning also with the trend of increased in the inflows.

Heavy flows

The discharge of flood from Narayanpur towards Jurala was recorded at 1,02,240 cusecs at 10.30 p.m. on Sunday by lifting of 18 spillway gates of the reservoir. The inflows into the reservoir from Almatti were recorded at 1 lakh cusecs, according to updated information from the authorities at Narayanpur

The CWC has forecast that about 8 tmc ft of water could flow into Almatti till 8 a.m. on Monday and a similar quantity is expected to reach Narayanpur from Almatti. Similarly, Ujjani dam across Bheema river, a major tributary of Krishna, in Maharashtra was also getting about 53,000 cusecs flood, although it has a flood cushion of about 80 tmc ft.

Godavari basin

Meanwhile, the position of reservoirs in the Godavari basin is not so encouraging although high rains are reported in the catchment areas in Maharashtra. The flood cushion of Jayakwadi reservoir is still very high at about 84 tmc ft and only 10 days continuous flood into the dam could fill it. Singur and Nizamsagar reservoirs based on Manjeera, a tributary of Godavari, are also empty till date.

Even if the reservoir is surplus, the water discharged from it would not reach Sriramsagar in Telangana, located over 600 km downstream, since there are a large number of barrages enroute in between in Maharashtra, flood monitoring officials pointed out.