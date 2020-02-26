Irrigation canal breaches at Mannempalli village, several houses inundated

26 February 2020 16:39 IST

Breach at same spot that was plugged two days ago; with irrigation officials not turning up, villagers use an earthmover to repair and divert water

KARIMNAGAR: The flood flow canal to fill minor irrigation tanks had breached in Mannempalli village of Thimmapur mandal on Wednesday inundating several houses, and damaging properties including food items.

The Irrigation Department had constructed a flood flow canal from Thotapalli reservoir in Bejjanki mandal in Siddipet district to fill minor irrigation tanks in Thimmapur and Manakondur mandals. Two days ago the canal had breached, and authorities had plugged it. But the canal breached again at the same spot on Wednesday inundating the village, with water entering more than 50 houses damaging household properties in Mannempalli village.

When Irrigation Department officials failed to arrive at the spot, the villagers, under the leadership of sarpanch Medi Anjaiah and upa-sarpanch Ponnam Anil Goud pressed into service an earthmover and closed the breach by creating another breach so that the water would enter the village tank.

The muddy flood waters had caused extensive damage. Essential food commodities and harvested crop like maize, etc. were damaged. The villagers had a tough time clearing the muddy waters in their houses skipping farm work.

Further, villagers flayed the irrigation authorities for poor quality works and not visiting the spot in spite of informing them. They demanded the government construct a permanent canal of good quality, and provide compensation to the villagers who lost their household properties, especially food items.