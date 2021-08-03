Flood discharge reduced at Nagarjunasagar

Outflows reduced in view of reduced inflows from Srisailam

After operating 22 gates to discharge a maximum 3.52 lakh cusecs into the downstream Krishna river on Monday, officials at Nagarjunasagar Project gradually closed the gates to reduce the discharge so as to fill up the reservoir on Tuesday.

From 22 gates which were lifted to a height of 10 feet each, the number was initially brought down to 18 and the outflow was maintained same as the inflow at 2.95 lakh cusecs.

By noon, 14 of the gates were gradually closed down and the discharge was further regulated to about 95,000 cusecs through just four gates.

The four spillway gates were maintained at five feet height, at around 3 p.m., when inflows from Srisailam Project were recorded as 1.41 lakh cusecs.

As per official estimates last available at 8 p.m., the four gates remained at five feet height and were discharging 68,000 cusecs, while inflows from the upstream were 1,40,180 cusecs.

The full reservoir level being 590 feet, waters stood at 587.30 feet and was holding 305 tmc ft water as against full capacity of 312 tmc ft.