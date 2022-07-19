Flood continues into Krishna, Godavari basin reservoirs

July 19, 2022 00:34 IST

Flood to projects in the Krishna Basin started receding from Monday evening, even as it picked up in the Godavari Basin projects since morning.

According to authorities, the flood to Sriramsagar project was just 17,600 cusecs at 9 p.m. on Sunday and went up gradually, crossing 1.13 lakh cuses by 8 p.m. on Monday. It reduced to 96,000 cusecs by 9 p.m., with proportionate discharge of flood by maintaining a flood cushion of about 13 tmcft in the reservoir.

At Yellampally Barrage, both the inflow and outflow was recorded at 99,000 cusecs and at the downstream Medigadda Barrage, it was over 6.15 lakh cusecs. In the upstream reservoirs, it was 2,700 cusecs at Singur, 15,300 cusecs at Nizamsagar, 24,600 cusecs at Mid Manair, 33,200 cusecs at Lower Manair and 17,000 cusecs at Kaddam.

At Bhadrachalam, the flood level in Godavari was still above the third warning level of 55 feet — 56.2 feet at 8 p.m. with 16.01 lakh cusecs flow in the river. There is forecast of some increase.

In the Krishna Basin, the discharge of flood at Almatti and Naryanpur declined to 1 lakh cusecs. At Jurala, the inflow was over 1.62 lakh cusecs at 9 p.m. with discharge of over 1.22 lakh cusecs from 23 spillway gates, 35,500 cusecs with power generation and 4,500 cusecs release to canals/lifts.

Water storage in Srisailam reservoir was about 138 tmcft against its capacity of 215.81 tmc ft at 9 p.m. with inflow of 3.28 lakh cusecs and discharge of 25,500 cusecs with power generation by Telangana.