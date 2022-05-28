Flipkart offers to support FPOs

Moving one more step ahead in the activity of Farmers Producers Organisations (FPOs), online shopping giant Flipkart came forward to extend support for their activity while Plant Lipid expressed willingness to buy 10,000 metric tonnes of red chilli.

These decisions were taken in a Convention Meeting on upscaling of Business Operations of FPOs at Telangana State Institute of Rural Development (TSIRD), Rajendranagar on Saturday.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania attended the programme.

The two Board of Directors, representatives from 56 FPOs, District Project Managers and Addl DRDOs along with state team of Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) were present.

SERP has invited one startup company named Hesa Global dealing with commodity trading from FPOs, Plant Lipid organisation which is into chilli buying and Flipkart for onboarding of other products.

In order to facilitate the working capital requirements to the FPOs and lining up the infrastructure purchase solutions, SERP has also invited the HDFC Bank who gave their presentation on how they can help the FPO business operations by giving soft loans

Plant lipid organisation has expressed their happiness on getting quality produce of red chilli by buying directly from farmers through FPOs of SERP.

Flipkart has offered to onboard all the FPO supported products which have some sort of brand under Flipkart Sammardh programme free of cost.