Flight of fantasy for the elderly

To coincide with its fourth anniversary, Trujet Airlines offered free air travel to 45 inmates of St. Anthony’s Old Age Home at Malkajgiri from Hyderabad to Nanded under its ‘Wings of Pride’ programme. None of the 45 inmates had travelled by air earlier.

Trujet arranged a vehicle to pick them up from the old age home to the airport.

The check-in formalities were completed by airlines personnel themselves.

On reaching Nanded, they were taken to a Gurudwara where they were treated to lunch. They sought the blessings of the priests at Gurudwara and returned to Hyderabad, a release said.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, the staff of Trujet conducted several programmes for children of Spoorthy Orphanage in Dundigal on Saturday.

The pilot, captains, air hostesses and other crew of the airlines arranged a cake cutting programme for about 200 children, presented them toys and gifts, had lunch with them and played with them.