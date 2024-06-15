GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Flesh trade racket busted in Hyderabad

Published - June 15, 2024 12:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A gang running flesh trade racket was nabbed by the West Zone Task Force team and the law and order police of Panjagutta. Officials also arrested a ‘customer’ and rescued six women from the place. 

The main organiser, K. Surya Kumari, 38, who goes by different aliases, was running the racket along with K. Vijaya Sekhar Reddy, 49, Arkojit Mukherjee, 30, and Venugopal Balaji, 50, said the police.

Surya Kumari and Vijaya Sekhar were previously involved in prostitution and immoral trafficking. In the present case, they were hiring women victims from different States - including Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Tripura - and providing them housing in different lodges or individual houses across the West Zone area of Hyderabad, police said.  

Based on a tip off, the ‘customer’ was nabbed from a three-star hotel in Panjagutta along with a woman. Officials seized ₹89,500, four cars, two bikes, 18 mobiles, 25 Aadhaar cards and other incriminating things from the accused. 

