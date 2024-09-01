ADVERTISEMENT

Flash Flood Risk warning for 19 districts of Telangana till Sunday evening

Published - September 01, 2024 11:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

Inundation may occur in fully saturated soils and low-lying areas in some parts due to the expected rainfall in the next 24 hours: IMD warned

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Meteorological Department issued Flash Flood Risk guidance warning to 19 districts of Telangana for Sunday (September 1, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

As heavy rain continued in Telangana for the second day on Sunday (September 1, 2024), the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Flash Flood Risk (FFR) guidance for 19 districts in the State till Sunday evening.

The 19 districts

According to the IMD, there is a moderate to high risk of flash floods in certain watersheds within the districts of Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Yadadri Bhongir, Warangal, Siddipet, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Nalgonda, and Suryapet. A light to moderate risk of flash floods has been identified for the districts of Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, and Sangareddy.

“Inundation may occur in fully saturated soils and low-lying areas in some parts due to the expected rainfall in the next 24 hours,” the IMD warned.

