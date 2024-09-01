GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Flash Flood Risk warning for 19 districts of Telangana till Sunday evening

Inundation may occur in fully saturated soils and low-lying areas in some parts due to the expected rainfall in the next 24 hours: IMD warned

Published - September 01, 2024 11:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Indian Meteorological Department issued Flash Flood Risk guidance warning to 19 districts of Telangana for Sunday (September 1, 2024).

Indian Meteorological Department issued Flash Flood Risk guidance warning to 19 districts of Telangana for Sunday (September 1, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

As heavy rain continued in Telangana for the second day on Sunday (September 1, 2024), the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Flash Flood Risk (FFR) guidance for 19 districts in the State till Sunday evening.

The 19 districts

According to the IMD, there is a moderate to high risk of flash floods in certain watersheds within the districts of Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Yadadri Bhongir, Warangal, Siddipet, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Nalgonda, and Suryapet. A light to moderate risk of flash floods has been identified for the districts of Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, and Sangareddy.

“Inundation may occur in fully saturated soils and low-lying areas in some parts due to the expected rainfall in the next 24 hours,” the IMD warned.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.