Five youth returning after celebrating Pawan Kalyan’s birthday killed in road accident near Warangal

Less than an hour after they celebrated Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan’s birthday, five youngsters were killed when a sand-laden lorry collided with a sedan car they were travelling in Telangana’s Warangal district in the wee hours of Wednesday.
The victims were going to Mulugu, about 50 km from Warangal town, to drop-off one of them after cutting a cake and celebrating the Jana Sena Party chief’s birthday.
A speeding sand-laden lorry on its way to Hyderabad from Kaleshwaram hit the car from the opposite direction, as a result, five people occupied in the ill-fated car died on the spot.
The accident took place between 1 a.m. and 1.30 a.m. at Pasaragonda Crossroad in Damera Mandal, according to police.
The victims were identified as Mekala Rakesh from Warangal, Kande Jayaprakash of Hanomakonda, Medichandu Rohit, Naresh and Sabir, all aged around 25 years. Jayaprakesh was behind the wheel.
Speaking to The Hindu, Damera Sub-Inspector Bhaskar Reddy said that both lorry driver and Jayaprakash lost control over the wheels and collided head-on.
“Jayaprakash and his friends left Warangal town around 12.30 a.m. They were going toward Mulugu to drop Naresh,” he said.
The bodies were shifted to MGM Hospital, Warangal, for autopsy after they were retrieved from the mangled car.
A case was registered against the lorry driver and a probe is on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath