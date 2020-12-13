Five youth dead as car rams into tipper truck

Five youngsters, all residents of a hostel in in Madhapur and aged between 20 and 25 years, died in an accident in Gachibowli in the wee hours of Sunday morning.
K. Santosh was driving the car and jumped a red light at the Wipro junction before the car came in the way of a tipper truck coming from other side of the road. The car took direct impact as the tipper truck rolled over the car. While Santosh, K. Pavan Kumar , C. Manohar and N. Roshan died on the spot, the P. Bharadwaj succumbed later.
Deepender Singh, driver of the tipper truck, suffered injuries.
Police checked CCTV footage from at least two angles and found that Santosh jumped the signal at around 2.50 a.m. on Sunday.
Gachibowli Police inspector R. Srinivas said that driver of the tipper driver was not drunk. Samples collected from the youngsters were sent for tests. Bodies of the five youngsters were sent for post mortem.
