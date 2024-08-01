Five-year-old’s rape, murder case: Telangana HC confirms death penalty for man

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday confirmed the death sentence awarded to a 30-year-old man, who was found guilty of murdering a five-year-old girl after abducting and raping her at Narsingi on the outskirts of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Bench of Justices P. Sam Koshy and Sambasivarao Naidu, delivering the verdict in a criminal appeal petition filed by the convict, confirmed the capital punishment pronounced by a local court. The convict, Dinesh Kumar Dharne, a construction worker from Madhya Pradesh, used to live in Alkapuri area.

On December 12, 2017, he saw the girl playing in front of his house. Dinesh Kumar, who was around 23 years then, allegedly lured the girl to a nearby shop and bought her a chocolate. He took her to a lonely place and sexually assaulted her twice. Worried about being caught if the girl revealed his heinous act, the worker murdered her by smashing her head with a boulder.

The Narsingi police arrested Dinesh and filed charge sheet against him. The trial court held him guilty under Sections 363, 376 and 302 of Indian Penal Code. He was awarded six-year-imprisonment for abduction. Observing that the crime ‘cannot be viewed leniently, and deserved severe punishment’, the trial court awarded the death penalty to him for the sexual assault and murder.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.