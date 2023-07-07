Five-year-old boy drowns in swimming pool

July 07, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - HYDERABAD

A five-year-old boy allegedly drowned after slipping into a community swimming pool in Puppalaguda, Narsingi, on Wednesday.

Police said that Devansh, 5, son of Kalakaula Ravi, 34, a software engineer, was playing with other children of the building when he accidentally slipped into the swimming pool. “The incident occurred at around 8.30 p.m. The pool is located on the third floor of the building,” said the police.

After he allegedly accidentally slipped into the pool, the children raised an alarm and the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he died.