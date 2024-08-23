Five women held with 11 kg ganja in Dhoolpet

A gang of five women were caught in possession of 11.3 kilograms of ganja by the personnel of Excise State Task Team and Dhoolpet Excise Station. Officials said that their racket was operating from Jungurubasti of Lower Dhoolpet.

The gang, led by Kamala Bai, included Durga Singh, Divya Singh, Deeksha Singh and Neha Singh alias Gori. They were found to be involved in storage, distribution, and sale of ganja in the area. The excise officials seized five bundles of ganja, 101 small sachets, a scooter, and two mobile phones from their possession.

“Six more people, some identified as Deepak Singh, Mahesh Singh and Sangeetha Saahu, managed to escape,” said the police.