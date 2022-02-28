Five Warangal inspectors yet to explain ‘unauthorised journey abroad’

They were issued charge memos by police commissioner Tarun Joshi

They were issued charge memos by police commissioner Tarun Joshi

Five Inspectors, who were issued charge memos by Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi, are yet to present their explanation.

Though issuance of charge memos to personnel facing allegations is normal, the case of these inspectors created ripples in police circles. The main allegation against them is that they had gone abroad without the mandatory prior intimation to and permission from the government. Reports were doing rounds that an anonymous person wrote a letter to the police higher-ups alleging that these police officers went places like Sri Lanka and Dubai and sent some pictures of these officers taken there.

“Anonymous person letter and photos being sent is not true. But an inquiry on the alleged abroad journey of the Inspectors was launched and they are yet to give their explanation,” Mr. Joshi said on Monday. The journeys abroad were undertaken some four to five years ago.

As per service rules of police department, they should have informed about the overseas journey to the government and taken prior permission. Interestingly, the controversy about the abroad journey of the Inspectors came to the notice of the higher-ups after the local press carried reports about the possible link between the five officers and a person accused of sexually exploiting a woman.

The case was registered in Mills Colony police station. The woman victim stated that one Shirish, who was into liquor business and local politics, sexually exploited her. She also alleged that Shirish duped her of some money. A criminal case was registered against Shirish.

“Somehow, Shirish got a wind of the case being booked against him and went into hiding,” says a police officer unwilling to be named. The officer said an inspector reportedly alerted Shirish and even went to the extent of explaining the accused how not to get tracked by police.

Some reports did rounds stating that the accused even sponsored “all paid abroad trips” of some police officers who helped him in evading the investigators. Taking a serious note of the allegations, the Police Commissioner ordered for an inquiry.

While inquiring into the ‘overseas journey’ of the inspectors, the higher-ups also decided to ascertain which police officers called up Shirish while he was absconding. “Call data record confirms that a few police officers called him before and after registration of case against Shirish,” said the police officer.

Explanation was sought from these officers as to why they had called an accused facing rape charges.