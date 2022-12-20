Five TRS MLAs of Medchal dist. go into huddle against Minister Malla Reddy

December 20, 2022 12:26 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

Five legislators of the ruling Telangana (Bharat) Rashtra Samithi held a meeting here on Monday to discuss the discrimination of other constituencies on the issue of development and nominated posts. They allege Minister for Labour C. Malla Reddy is focusing only on Medchal constituency, at the cost of others.

Those who gathered today were Mynampally Hanumantha Rao (Malkajigiri), K.P. Vivekanand Goud (Qutubullahpur), Madhavaram Krishna Rao (Kukatpally), Arikepudi Gandi (Seri Lingampally) and Bethi Subhash Reddy (Uppal). After their meeting at the residence of Mr. Hanumantha Rao in Doolapally, they stated that they would take their concerns to the notice of the working president of the party K.T. Rama Rao and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Interestingly, except for Mr. Subhash Reddy the remaining four legislators were associated with Telugu Desam Party in the past with Mr. Vivekanand Goud, Mr. Krishna Rao and Mr. Gandhi joining TRS after getting elected on TDP ticket in 2014 elections.

“Mr. Malla Reddy is not just the minister for Medchal constituency, but for Telangana, and he is the in-charge Minister of the district too. It is his responsibility to take care of the party cadres in the district and also ensure that party leaders from all constituencies in the district get an opportunity to hold nominated posts,” Mr. Hanumantha Rao said after the meeting.

Stating that there is a general feeling of discrimination among the party leaders, other than Medchal constituency in the district, that they are being discriminated in the matter of nominated posts as almost all of them are being cornered by those belonging to Medchal at the behest of the Minister, Mr. Vivekanand Goud said they are answerable to cadre and hard working leaders in their constituencies.

“There is nothing confidential or secret about the meeting. We have been planning to discuss the issue of discrimination by the Minister for long and our objective is to get justice to the party cadres in our constituencies”, Mr. Goud said adding that cadres who were promised of posts after the party’s good show in the Assembly and GHMC elections are feeling let down.

He went on to add that together they called the Minister over phone on Sunday and urged him to keep it in pending the decision over Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha chairman post till the matter was discussed with the party working president. “However, GO was issued overnight and a party activist from Medchal was made to take charge in a hurry,” Mr. Hanumantha Rao pointed out. Same thing had happened in case of the Medchal Agricultural Market Committee Chairman post too, he said.

“The credit of electing us as MLAs goes to the party and its cadres but the Minister is not taking into confidence the other MLAs in the district”, the MLAs said stating that it’s not an act of dissidence but expression of party cadres feelings.