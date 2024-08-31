Five test positive for narcotics following raids at pubs

The Excise Enforcement department and the Telangana Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) conducted simultaneous raids on prominent pubs across the city late on Friday night. The operation resulted in the detection of six individuals who tested positive for drug use.

Officials said among the tested crowd was Abhishek Srivatsava, a disc jockey from Whiskey Samba Pub, along with Abdul Ghani, Sasavat Maha Patra, Harita Bhanu and Mir Abid Ali. Among the five, four tested positive for Phencyclidine, also known as ‘angel dust’.

The raids, which were conducted under the supervision of Excise Enforcement Joint Commissioner Mohammad Qureshi, targeted popular pubs in areas such as Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Madhapur and Gachibowli. Special teams equipped with drug detection kits inspected the premises and conducted tests.

Excise Enforcement Director V.B. Kamalasan Reddy emphasised and appreciated the importance of joint operations between the Excise department and TGNAB in combating this issue.