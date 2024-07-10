Five Telangana youth selected for 1M1B summit at UN HQ in New York

The United Nations-accredited 1M1B (One Million for One Billion) has selected five young innovators from Telangana’s 1M1B Green Skills Academy to attend the 8th annual 1M1B Activate Impact Summit at the United Nations Headquarters in New York this December.

The winners, revealed at the Grand Finale of the Green Skills Academy - Leveraging AI event held in Hyderabad, are Meeth Kumar Shah, Narayanam Bhavya, Manal Muneer, Pemmasani Likhitha Chowdary, and Satyavathi Kolapalli. The Grand Finale, held at T-Hub featured pitches and presentations from the shortlisted students, showcasing their innovative solutions to accelerate the fulfilment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

D Sridhar Babu, IT Minister, Government of Telangana, India, stated, “I am pleased to reaffirm Telangana’s commitment to fostering sustainable development through innovative initiatives like this. The establishment of the academy’s centre in our state marks a significant milestone in our journey towards equipping our youth with essential green skills.”

Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, IT, E&C, Government of Telangana, India, added, “As we culminate the first edition of the 1M1B Green Skills Academy with this grand finale, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of our youth in embracing green skills and sustainable practices.”