GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five Telangana districts recorded large excess rainfall in August: IMD

The IMD defines ‘large excess’ rainfall as 60% or more above the normal level, ‘excess’ rainfall as 20% to 59% above normal

Published - September 12, 2024 11:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh
File photo of two men on a scooter getting drenched in rain in Sangareddy, Telangana.

File photo of two men on a scooter getting drenched in rain in Sangareddy, Telangana. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released Telangana’s monthly weather report for August. According to the report, five districts experienced large excess rainfall, two districts had excess rainfall, 13 districts recorded normal rainfall, and 13 others faced deficient rainfall.

What is large excess, excess and normal rainfall?

The IMD defines ‘large excess’ rainfall as 60% or more above the normal level, ‘excess’ rainfall as 20% to 59% above normal, ‘normal’ rainfall as within 19% above or below the average, and ‘deficient’ rainfall as 20% to 59% below the normal level.

The districts with large excess rainfall were Jogulamba Gadwal, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, and Wanaparthy. Meanwhile, Hyderabad and Medchal Malkajgiri recorded excess rainfall.

Large excess rainfall: Jogulamba Gadwal’s normal rainfall is 322.2 mm, but it received 506.1 mm; Mahabubnagar’s normal is 378.4 mm, but it recorded 604.4 mm; Nagarkurnool’s normal is 346.7 mm, but it received 553.5 mm; Narayanpet’s normal is 339.8 mm, and it recorded 553.5 mm; Wanaparthy’s normal is 397.5 mm, but it recorded 582.1 mm.

In the case of excess rainfall: Hyderabad’s normal rainfall is 468.4 mm, but it received 492.2 mm, and Medchal Malkajgiri’s normal is 394.5 mm, while it received 490.1 mm.

The districts that recorded normal rainfall include Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanamkonda, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Rajanna Sircilla, Rangareddy, Siddipet, Suryapet, Vikarabad, and Yadadri Bhongir.

Districts that experienced deficient rainfall were Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Medak, Nalgonda, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Sangareddy, and Warangal.

Published - September 12, 2024 11:24 am IST

Related Topics

Telangana / weather news / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.