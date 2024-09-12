Five Telangana districts recorded large excess rainfall in August: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released Telangana’s monthly weather report for August. According to the report, five districts experienced large excess rainfall, two districts had excess rainfall, 13 districts recorded normal rainfall, and 13 others faced deficient rainfall.

What is large excess, excess and normal rainfall?

The IMD defines ‘large excess’ rainfall as 60% or more above the normal level, ‘excess’ rainfall as 20% to 59% above normal, ‘normal’ rainfall as within 19% above or below the average, and ‘deficient’ rainfall as 20% to 59% below the normal level.

The districts with large excess rainfall were Jogulamba Gadwal, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, and Wanaparthy. Meanwhile, Hyderabad and Medchal Malkajgiri recorded excess rainfall.

Large excess rainfall: Jogulamba Gadwal’s normal rainfall is 322.2 mm, but it received 506.1 mm; Mahabubnagar’s normal is 378.4 mm, but it recorded 604.4 mm; Nagarkurnool’s normal is 346.7 mm, but it received 553.5 mm; Narayanpet’s normal is 339.8 mm, and it recorded 553.5 mm; Wanaparthy’s normal is 397.5 mm, but it recorded 582.1 mm.

In the case of excess rainfall: Hyderabad’s normal rainfall is 468.4 mm, but it received 492.2 mm, and Medchal Malkajgiri’s normal is 394.5 mm, while it received 490.1 mm.

The districts that recorded normal rainfall include Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanamkonda, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Rajanna Sircilla, Rangareddy, Siddipet, Suryapet, Vikarabad, and Yadadri Bhongir.

Districts that experienced deficient rainfall were Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Medak, Nalgonda, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Sangareddy, and Warangal.