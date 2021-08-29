Five supernumerary posts created

HYDERABAD

29 August 2021 19:44 IST

The State government has created five supernumerary posts — three additional secretaries, one deputy secretary and one assistant secretary — in the General Administration department.

These posts would lapse automatically as and when a vacancy arises in the relevant category or till the need ceases whichever is earlier, Finance Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao said in the orders issued. According to employee unions, the posts had been created following the court’s directive relating to implementation of rule of reservation in promotions. They said steps were under way to create 48 more supernumerary posts in the coming days in line with the directives.

Advertising

Advertising