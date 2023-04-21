ADVERTISEMENT

Five roads in SCB to be opened for public: MoD

April 21, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has ordered the reopening of 12 roads in cantonment areas across the country, including five in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB). Protenee Road, Byam Road, Richardson Road, Ammuguda Road and Albain Road in SCB were closed years ago.

Speaking about the decision, Chief Executive Officer of SCB D. Madhukar Naik said it was done for the convenience of the people. “We had requested for the reopening of roads with the Army during the meetings earlier, and we are happy with the decision,” he said, adding that this would ease problems faced by the residents, including traffic congestions. 

As per the memo about the reopening of roads, the MoD had constituted a committee to look into the closure of 39 roads by the Local Military Authority (LMA) without completing the procedure to assess the need for their closure based on threat perception. 

Based on the recommendations of the committee, MoD conveyed its decision and decided to open 12 roads in different parts of the country with immediate effect.

The other roads include Parade Road in Delhi, Mall Road in CP 9-Tank gate side and RA Bazaar Link road in Jalandhar, Upper Mall Road near Air Force Station in Kasauli, Part MRC road in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, the road in Military Station in Ranchi, Jharkhand, and the stretch connecting Rudra road to Mathias Nagar in St. Thomas Mount in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

