Telangana

Five rescuedby Air Force, police

Officials of Air Force and police rescued five persons who were struck in a stream of Manjeera at a village in Kulcharam mandal on Thursday.

According to police, Boyini Nagaraju, Potual Sridhar, Gudala Durgaprasad, Siddula Mahesh and Kumaru Komaraiah went to a seed farm house two days ago at Kishtapur village. After they reached there the gates of Singur were lifted due to heavy flooding they were stuck in the field. They informed officials who alerted in-charge Collector P Venkatarami Reddy and in-charge Superintendent of Police Joyal Davis. They contacted the Air Force officials and pressed a helicopter into service. It rescued the labourers.

Medak DSP P Krishna Murthy, Rural CI Palavelli and Kulcharam Sub-Inspector Srinivas supervised the rescue operations. The rescued persons thanked the police for timely response and saving them.

