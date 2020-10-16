Five rescuedby Air Force, police

Officials of Air Force and police rescued five persons who were struck in a stream of Manjeera at a village in Kulcharam mandal on Thursday.
According to police, Boyini Nagaraju, Potual Sridhar, Gudala Durgaprasad, Siddula Mahesh and Kumaru Komaraiah went to a seed farm house two days ago at Kishtapur village. After they reached there the gates of Singur were lifted due to heavy flooding they were stuck in the field. They informed officials who alerted in-charge Collector P Venkatarami Reddy and in-charge Superintendent of Police Joyal Davis. They contacted the Air Force officials and pressed a helicopter into service. It rescued the labourers.
Medak DSP P Krishna Murthy, Rural CI Palavelli and Kulcharam Sub-Inspector Srinivas supervised the rescue operations. The rescued persons thanked the police for timely response and saving them.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath