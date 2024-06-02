GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five quintals of banned BT-3 spurious cotton seed seized in Mancherial

Published - June 02, 2024 06:11 am IST - MANCHERIAL

The Hindu Bureau

The sleuths of Ramagundam Police Commissionerate’s Task Force seized five quintals of banned BT-3 spurious cotton seeds stocked at a house in Bopparam village of Nennel mandal in Mancherial district on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Task Force personnel searched the house of one K. Chandrasekhar and found the banned cotton seeds valued at ₹15 lakh.

The team handed over the accused and the seized consignment to Nennel police for further action.

Police have booked Chandrasekhar and his two accomplices, Dileep of Chakepalle village and K. Venkatesham of Kasipet village, under Sections 420 r/w 34 of the IPC, Section 19 of Seeds Act, and Section 15 (1) of the Environment Protection Act, Ramagundam Police Commissioner M Srinivasulu said. Further investigation is under way.

