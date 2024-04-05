ADVERTISEMENT

Five places in Telangana record 43.5° C

April 05, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Fifteen places in the State record over 43° C

The Hindu Bureau

Five places recorded 43.5° C across Telangana as the current heat wave has sent the day temperatures soaring over 43° in 20 places on Friday. Matthampalle (Suryapet), Gudapur and Madugulapally (Nalgonda), Kolvai (Jagtial), Marthanpeta (Rajanna-Sircilla) experienced the very hot conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifteen other places recorded temperatures of 43.4° C, including Ghatkesar in Medchal-Malkajgiri, Dharmavaram in Mulugu, Bhadrachalam, Nennel in Mancherial, Aswapuram in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Waddepalle in Jogulamba-Gadwal, Kothakota in Wanaparthy and others, according to a weather report by the TSDPS which has sounded the ‘heat alert’ across all the 33 districts.

The temperatures at other places have been 42° C or more with highest in city being 42.4° C at Jubilee Hills followed by 42.3° C in Begumpet and 42.1° C in Mehdipatnam. All the areas in the twin cities recorded 40° C or more with Khairatabad being the least with 40.1 ° C.

Forecast for next three days is no major change in day temperatures. The temperatures are likely to remain between 39°-43° C, whereas in the twin cities it is likely to be between 39°-41° C. The night temperatures will be hovering around 24°-27° C. There are chances of isolated thundershowers in isolated places in some select districts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US