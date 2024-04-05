Five places in Telangana record 43.5° C

April 05, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Five places recorded 43.5° C across Telangana as the current heat wave has sent the day temperatures soaring over 43° in 20 places on Friday. Matthampalle (Suryapet), Gudapur and Madugulapally (Nalgonda), Kolvai (Jagtial), Marthanpeta (Rajanna-Sircilla) experienced the very hot conditions.

Fifteen other places recorded temperatures of 43.4° C, including Ghatkesar in Medchal-Malkajgiri, Dharmavaram in Mulugu, Bhadrachalam, Nennel in Mancherial, Aswapuram in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Waddepalle in Jogulamba-Gadwal, Kothakota in Wanaparthy and others, according to a weather report by the TSDPS which has sounded the ‘heat alert’ across all the 33 districts.

The temperatures at other places have been 42° C or more with highest in city being 42.4° C at Jubilee Hills followed by 42.3° C in Begumpet and 42.1° C in Mehdipatnam. All the areas in the twin cities recorded 40° C or more with Khairatabad being the least with 40.1 ° C.

Forecast for next three days is no major change in day temperatures. The temperatures are likely to remain between 39°-43° C, whereas in the twin cities it is likely to be between 39°-41° C. The night temperatures will be hovering around 24°-27° C. There are chances of isolated thundershowers in isolated places in some select districts.

