ADVERTISEMENT

Five persons killed as car falls in canal

January 10, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - SIDDIPET

Vehicle loses control and falls in Mallannasagar at Jagdevpur

The Hindu Bureau

The car that fell in a canal resulting in the death of five persons at Jagdevpur in Siddipet district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

In a ghastly road accident, five persons were killed and another injured when a car fell in a canal. The incident took place at Jagdevpur in Siddipet district on Tuesday evening.

According to sources, a family from Bommalaramram village in Nalgonda district went to Vemulawada for darshan and was returning home. The vehicle they were travelling in hit a road divider, lost control and fell in Mallannasagar canal at Munigadapa village in Jagdvepur mandal resulting in the accident. It was informed that six persons were travelling in the car and five of them died. They were identified as B. Sammaiah (38), B. Sravanthi (36), B. Karthik (16), B. Bhavyasri (18) and Bittu Rajamani (58). Another person Venkatesh was seriously injured and he was shifted to hospital for treatment.

Soon after knowing about the incident, locals and police reached the spot and took up rescue operations. Bringing out the bodies of the deceased was a herculean task as the canal was very deep. .

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jagdevpur police registered a case and are investigating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

road accident

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US