Five persons killed as car falls in canal

Vehicle loses control and falls in Mallannasagar at Jagdevpur

January 10, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - SIDDIPET

The Hindu Bureau
The car that fell in a canal resulting in the death of five persons at Jagdevpur in Siddipet district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

In a ghastly road accident, five persons were killed and another injured when a car fell in a canal. The incident took place at Jagdevpur in Siddipet district on Tuesday evening.

According to sources, a family from Bommalaramram village in Nalgonda district went to Vemulawada for darshan and was returning home. The vehicle they were travelling in hit a road divider, lost control and fell in Mallannasagar canal at Munigadapa village in Jagdvepur mandal resulting in the accident. It was informed that six persons were travelling in the car and five of them died. They were identified as B. Sammaiah (38), B. Sravanthi (36), B. Karthik (16), B. Bhavyasri (18) and Bittu Rajamani (58). Another person Venkatesh was seriously injured and he was shifted to hospital for treatment.

Soon after knowing about the incident, locals and police reached the spot and took up rescue operations. Bringing out the bodies of the deceased was a herculean task as the canal was very deep. .

Jagdevpur police registered a case and are investigating.

