HYDERABAD

19 November 2020 23:53 IST

Five parties allotted common symbols

Five parties which have registered with Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) without a reserved symbol were allotted common symbols to contest in the local bodies elections.

The Commission has allotted Jana Sena Party with a common symbol ‘Glass Tumbler’, Hindustan Janata Party got ‘Coconut Farm’, India Praja Bandhu Party got ‘Trumphet’ as common symbol, Marxist Communist Party of India United is allotted ‘Gas Cylinder’ and Indian Praja Congress with ‘Whistle’.

“The concession of allotment of common symbol to the candidates of above political parties shall be for a period of five years from the date of issuance of this order. If the party fails to contest in 10% of total seats in any subsequent ordinary elections, including these ordinary elections to GHMC, the party will lose its common symbol for further elections notified by the SEC within that five years’ period and also cannot apply afresh till the completion of five years period from the date of this order and also forfeit its deposit amount,” as per an order issued on Thursday.

The free symbols allotted as common symbols to the candidates of the five parties shall be available for allotment to the candidates of other registered parties without reserved symbol or independent candidates in those constituencies where the five parties did not field their candidates.