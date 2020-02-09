Five of a family killed in road mishap near Karimnagar in Telangana

Five persons of a family were killed when the autorickshaw in which they were travelling collided head-on with a granite-laden lorry at Kurikyala village of Gangadhara mandal on Saturday night.

Police said Meka Babu, Meka Narsaiah, Meka Shekhar and Meka Banaiah all belonging to the same family belonging to Puduru village of Kodimial mandal, another relative and auto driver Gaddam Anjaiah died in the collision.

The five were returning from Karimnagar town on Saturday night where they had gone for medical checks when the mishap took place.

Trapped in mangled auto

The lorry crew escaped from the spot. Following the information, police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies from the mangled autorickshaw, and shifted them to the Government Headquarters Hospital in Karimnagar town. The police had to struggle hard for more than half an hour to retrieve the body of the auto driver which was trapped inside the mangled auto.

Choppadandi legislator Sunke Ravishankar visited the hospital in Karimnagar and consoled the bereaved family members. A pall of gloom descended on Puduru village following the death of five members of the same family.