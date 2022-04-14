Five new dialysis units in govt. hospitals sanctioned 

Decision forms part of setting up 61 units with 515 machines

The State Government has decided to set up five more dialysis units in the State run hospitals.

Accordingly, new dialysis centres with five machines each have been sanctioned in Kamala Nehru area hospital of Nagarjunasagar, Government hospital at Dubbak, area hospital of Dharmapuri in Jagtial district, community health centre of Shadnagar in Rangareddy district and community health centre of Husnabad in Siddipet district.

The development follows the government’s decision to set up 61 new dialysis centres with 515 machines in a phased manner. In the memo released sanctioning the new dialysis centres, Health Secretary S.A.M. Rizvi had asked the officials concerned to take further action into the issue.