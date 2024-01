January 01, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

While the State Health department has not been releasing the COVID-19 bulletin since December 27, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on its website has stated that on December 31, Telangana recorded five COVID cases with eight recoveries.

The State currently has 56 active cases receiving treatment or in isolation. The Ministry website updates the daily case count at 8 a.m every morning.

