Five more test positive in Nirmal

There was a spike in COVID-19 cases in Telangana districts on Thursday.

Nirmal district had five more COVID suspects testing positive, raising the total number of positive cases to 15. Two cases each turned out to be positive from Bhainsa town and Chakpalli village in Narsapur (G) mandal while one positive case belongs to Gulzar market area in Nirmal town according to official release.

The jump in the number of positive cases had authorities impose total curfew in the district for the next four days. Collector Md. Musharraf Ali Faruqui announced that the curfew will remain in force starting 7 pm on Thursday till April 14.

He told reporters that during the total curfew period only medical shops will remain open. All others supplies including milk and rations will be suspended, he added.

Meanwhile, as many as 142 suspect cases, who tested negative for COVID , were released from government quarantine facilities in Adilabad town during the day as they finished their period of isolation. They were, however, made to give an undertaking that they will be in home isolation for a similar duration to rule out any infection finally.

Collector A. Sridevasena who visited the quarantine facilities when the suspects were being released told them in clear terms that violation will attract provisions of concerned laws.

Another eight Covid cases have been reported from the integrated district of Nizamabad on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases to 47, according to Collector C. Narayana Reddy. He appealed to people not to panic as all steps have been taken to combat the pandemic. “However, you should cooperate with the administration and police by remaining indoors,” he said. Of the total of 57 positive cases registered in the integrated old district, 21 came from Nizamabad followed by 7 from Banswada

As the second positive COVID case in Khammam was reported from the Fort area in the town on Wednesday, the authorities have intensified surveillance and barricaded the particular zone as part of the cluster containment strategy to stem the spread of the virus. A total of five teams consisting of medical staff have been entrusted with the task of conducting house-to-house survey as part of contact tracing and monitoring the health condition of those under home quarantine.

Collector R V Karnan along with Additional Collector Snehalatha and Khammam Municipal Commissioner Anuraag Jayanthi monitored the survey and strict enforcement of the lockdown in various localities in the vicinity of the Fort and Jubileepura areas on Thursday.

