Five more arrested in FRO attack case

Kumram Bheem Asifabad district police on Tuesday arrested five more accused in the case of attack on forest officials and personnel at Sarasala village on June 30 taking the total number of arrests to 29 and only one accused remains to be traced.

The accused will be produced in the Special Court for SC, ST cases in Adilabad on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a bail petition has been moved in the court on Tuesday by the 14 accused who were arrested on the day of the incident itself. The petition has been posted for reply of prosecution and for hearing.

The plantation with regard to compensatory afforestation for land diverted under Kaleshwaram project in the 20 hectare degraded forest in Kadamba block of Kagaznagar forest division in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district was 80 %complete. Plantation in the remaining four hectare of land will be completed on Wednesday, asserted Chief Conservator of Forests, Adilabad Circle, C.P. Vinod Kumar.