Five Maoists surrender

Four village committee members and one militia member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) from the interior Chennapuram village in Charla mandal surrenderd before Bhadrachalam Assistant Superintendent of Police G Vineeth on Tuesday.

The surrendered include Kalmu Adama, 25, Madivi Adama, 41, Madakam Somudu, 33, Madakam Deva, 22 and Madakam Sona, 25, said a press release issued by the Bhadrachalam sub-division police.

They were closely associated with the activities of the banned outfit in the forested border region and involved in two cases of planting explosives and setting up wooden spikes targeting police in the past, the press release added.

According to the police, they attributed their surrender to "disenchantment" with the Maoist ideology.