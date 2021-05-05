Five Maoists nabbed in Telangana

Five militia members of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) from neighbouring Chhattisgarh were arrested by a combined squad of police and CRPF personnel in Kurnapalli forest area in Charla mandal on Tuesday morning.

Police said the arrested militia members were tasked by Maoists to conduct a recce on the movement of combing parties in remote forest fringe villages across the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

They hail from Nimmalagudem village in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.

They were allegedly involved in subversive activities along with local militia members of the outlawed organisation in the border villages including Chennapuram and Battigudem.