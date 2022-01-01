Five killed in two road accidents

HYDERABAD

01 January 2022 22:48 IST

As many as five persons were killed and three others injured in two road accidents that took place in Sangareddy district on the New Year.

Four people were killed on the spot in a road accident that took place at Didgi near Zaheerabad of Sangareddy district on Saturday. According to sources, a car lost control, jumped into the air and hit a motorcycle resulting in the accident. Those travelling on the motor cycle – Balaraju (28) Sravani (22) and Ammulu (eight months) — were killed on the spot. It was stated that they were petty traders involved in selling clothes, moving from village to village. The impact of the accident was such that the motorcycle caught fire. They belonged to Bachupalli village in Gooty mandal of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh.

Another person Fareed (25), resident of Patlur village in Marpally mandal of Vikarabad district, travelling in the car was also killed in the accident. The car was going from Zaheerabad to Bidar in neighbouring Karnataka.

Advertising

Advertising

In another accident that took place at Kansanpally in Andol mandal on Friday night, one person was killed and three were injured when an auto hit a car. Saraswati, travelling in the car, was killed in the accident. Her husband Naveen Goud and two children were injured and they were shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.