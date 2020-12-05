Five killed in two road accidents at Siddipet

SIDDIPET

05 December 2020 00:25 IST

Over a dozen persons injured in back-to-back incidents

As many as five persons were killed on the spot and several others were injured in two road accidents that took place one after the other without much gap on Friday. The injured include a circle inspector and a constable as well.

According to the police, a car going to Hyderabad from Peddapally lost control and fell on the road side resulting in the death of three persons — Narasimha Reddy, his father Raji Reddy and mother Vijaya — on the spot. They belonged to Huzurabad. Reckless driving by the driver was suspected to be the reason for the accident.

Lots of people gathered near the accident spot and even the Two Town police arrived there.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, a DCM van coming from Karimnagar rammed into the crowd gathered there, injuring more than a dozen persons including Two Town Circle Inspector Parashuram Goud and constable Ashok. Two other persons – Mallesham of Ramunipatla and Ellareddy of Mandapally villages – were also seriously injured and died in the hospital while undergoing treatment.

Soon after knowing about the accident, commissioner Joel Davis and ACP Rameswara Rao rushed there and supervised the shifting of the injured to hospital. All the five bodies were taken to the government hospital for post-mortem.