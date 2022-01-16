Five killed in separate accidents on NH-65

Two accidents were reported around the same spot near Lingojigudem on Saturday

Five persons were killed in three separate accidents near Choutuppal on the NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) in undivided Nalgonda district on Saturday and Sunday.

Two accidents, police said, were reported around the same spot near Lingojigudem on Saturday. In the first accident, a father-son duo riding a motorcycle were hit by a four-wheeler resulting in the instant death of the father, 45-year-old V. Sailu. They were heading to Manchala village from Sunkanapalli.

Two other youths riding a motorcycle were also hit by a vehicle. Both Cherukuri Sairam and Chenagoni Satish, working at a pharmaceutical company at Veliminedu, police said, died on the spot.

The third accident was reported in the early hours of Sunday, when an Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation bus rammed into an SUV that was attempting to take a turn on the highway near Dharmojigudem.

Two persons – V. Chandu, 23, and C. Sai Prudhvi Raj, 28, were killed instantly and five others who sustained injuries were shifted for emergency care at a private hospital at L.B. Nagar. Police said the bus belonged to Machilipatnam depot, and a case was registered against the driver.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Hyderabad, released a statement about the Dharmojigudem accident and said the two victims were its Bajrang Dal activists. The victims were from Malkajgiri and Jiyaguda respectively.