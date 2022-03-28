Five killed in road accident in Kamareddy

March 28, 2022 11:46 IST

Five persons were killed and one suffered severe injuries after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with an oncoming State-run Road Transport Corporation bus near Manchareddy village in Kamareddy district on Monday.

The accident took place around 9.30 am when the TSRTC bus driver failed to assess the road curve and drove the vehicle in another lane. “Even the car was zooming at high speed, and they collided head-on,” Kamareddy police said. While the bus was going towards Kamareddy from Sircilla, the four-wheeler was going to Sircilla from Nizamabad.

The impact of the accident was such that the five persons travelling in the car died on the spot, another suffered injuries, and the car was completely mangled.

The victims are residents of Kotagalli in Nizamabad town.