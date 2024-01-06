GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five killed in accident, people attack policemen, set afire vehicle

January 06, 2024 07:35 am | Updated 07:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Villagers went on a rampage setting afire a van that rammed a three-wheeler and a bike killing five persons at Balanagar on the Kurnool-Hyderabad highway, nearly 70 km from here, and allegedly assaulted a police Inspector and some constables on Friday evening.

The speeding van first hit a motorcycle crossing the road before ploughing into the pedestrians crossing the road. While one person was riding the bike, two others were riding pillion. Two of the bike-borne persons and three pedestrians died in the accident.

Eight others sustained injuries. The condition of three of them is said to be critical, said Mahbubnagar DSP Mahesh, who rushed to the spot with additional forces as the mobs simmering with anger attacked whoever came in their way and set afire the van that hit the bike and the pedestrians.

The Circle Inspector of the area and police constables accompanying him were attacked by the angry groups of people. On Friday, a weekly market is organised. Hawkers place their goods, vegetables and groceries on the road (national highway) shrinking the road space available for vehicles to move, the police said.

Some villagers formed a shield covering the policemen being attacked and shifted them to a nearby school building. Two other policemen escaped from the place as the crowds chased them, according to information reaching here.

Among the victims were two girls Jumna,3, and Tinki, 8, and a boy Jaswanth, 10. The other two victims were identified as Sunitha and Panni. Vehicles came to a grinding halt on the highway following the accident and piled up for kilometres together on either side of Balanagar.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.