Five killed in accident on Nagarjunasagar highway

Five young men on way to witness the brimming Nagarjunasagar dam, were killed when their car hit a check valve column on the highway-side and crashed into a ditch, here on Friday. All the victims were friends aged between 20 and 25 years.
S. Nagendra, the cab driver, Shivabhasker and M. Srinivas Yadav, who hail from Anantapur of Andhra Pradesh, and V. Bharat and Srikanth Reddy from Hyderabad, were MBA students.
As per information, locals of Dhairyapuri Thanda on the Nagarjunasagar highway first rushed to the accident site at about 6.45 a.m. when they were alerted by a loud crashing sound. Soon, Chintapally police also reached the scene, and together the victim bodies were extracted from the car debris.
The five victims breathed their last at the same site even before the arrival of emergency medical service.
Officials of Chintapally police later shifted the bodies to Devarakonda Area Hospital for further procedure.
Madgul police investigating the accident said “it appears to be a case of over-speeding”. “The accident occurred after 6.30 a.m., when the speeding compact sedan hit the HMWSSB (Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board) valve column and crashed. The force of the crash so intense that the car was mangled beyond recognition and none of them survived,” an official said.
An investigation was opened.
