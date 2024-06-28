ADVERTISEMENT

Five killed and five injured as two lorries collide in Telangana’s Medak  

Published - June 28, 2024 11:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

Lavpreet Kaur

Two lorries collided at Wadiaram cross roads in Chegunta mandal of Medak district on June 28, 2024, leading to death of five people and injuries to five more. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Five persons were killed while five others sustained injuries after two lorries enroute Hyderabad collided about 60 kilometres away from their destination at Wadiaram crossroads on National Highway – 44 in Chegunta mandal of Medak district early on Friday.  

According to the official, two lorries, one loaded with fodder coming from Chhattisgarh and another loaded with goods and cattle travelling from Nagpur in Maharashtra, were travelling on the same side towards Hyderabad around 5 a.m. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“The front tyre of the first lorry blew up due to which it slowed down and in the matter of seconds, the second lorry coming in a high speed from behind smashed into it. We received an alert on 100’ at 5.10 a.m. after which forces were rushed to the spot,” Medak Superintendent of Police B. Bala Swamy said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

About 50 of the 200 goats being carried on one of the lorries to be sold in Hyderabad mandi have also been killed in the accident, he said.  

Both the driver and helper of the first lorry are safe. Of the 10, including owners and labourers on the second lorry, five died on the spot, three who sustained major injuries have been moved to Gandhi Hospital and two others are undergoing treatment in a hospital in the vicinity.  

“The deceased are yet to be identified. Their families would be informed once that is done,” said Chegunta Inspector Balaraju, one of the investigators.  

“So far, we have found that the second lorry driver was sleepy. He was the only driver in the vehicle driving all the way from Nagpur. While, as per mandate, an additional driver is must for distances over 500 kilometres. Further investigation will be carried out to see who was at fault,” the officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US